Tomasz Dembler death: Accused blames murder on other man
- Published
One of five people accused of murdering a man says he was threatened at gunpoint to help dispose of the body.
Rafal Chmielewski, 37, said he was too scared to get help for Tomasz Dembler after co-accused Zbigniew Pawlowski killed the 39-year-old in March 2021.
Mr Chmielewski said Mr Pawolwski, 41, hit him with a gun to get him to help move Mr Dembler's body to woods in Middlesbrough.
Five people deny the murder at Teesside Crown Court.
The trial has previously heard Polish national Mr Dembler had been "drinking to excess" and using and selling illegal drugs in the months before his death.
He disappeared in March and his mutilated body was found by two members of the public near Flatts Lane Country park the following month.
Mr Dembler had suffered a broken back, rib fractures and had both his hands cut off, the trial heard.
Prosecutors said CCTV of car movements and mobile phone records linked five people to the killing, which took place at the home of co-accused Adam Czerwinski on Edward Street in Middlesbrough on 20 March.
Opening his defence, Mr Chmielewski said Mr Pawlowski was responsible for attacking and killing Mr Dembler, who had recently moved into the house as well.
Mr Chmielewski said he felt frightened by the attack and wanted to call an ambulance after he saw Mr Dembler had stopped breathing.
'Hit on head'
But he said he was threatened by Mr Pawlowski who pulled a gun from his top and told Mr Chmielewski to help clean up.
Mr Chmielewski told the court Mr Pawlowski was aggressive and hit him twice on the head with the gun.
The five people who deny his murder are:
- Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, of Leven Street, Middlesbrough
- Rafal Chmielewski, 37, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown
- Tomasz Reczycki, 37, of Ashfield Avenue, Middlesbrough
- Monika Solerska, 37, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, and
- Adam Czerwinski, 45, of Edward Street, Middlesbrough
Jurors have heard Mr Dembler was killed at the house before being buried in the park, but there was a lack of forensic evidence at the alleged crime scene as the carpet had been changed as part of a "meticulous" clean-up.
The trial continues.
