Loftus Leisure Centre: Six in hospital after suspected chemical leak

Six people were taken to hospital because of breathing difficulties

Five people are comfortable and one is stable in hospital after being injured in a suspected chemical incident at a swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to Loftus Leisure Centre near Saltburn at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Seven people including one of the emergency workers were taken to James Cook University Hospital with breathing difficulties.

The emergency worker has been discharged, a hospital spokesman said.

The spokesman for the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Of the remaining six casualties, five are comfortable and one is stable."

Firefighter Craig Strike told GazetteLive: "What we believe is that there has been a release of a harmful substance which occurs sometimes with the chemicals which are used to clean the swimming pool."

A statement on the leisure centre's Facebook page said the site would be "closed until further notice as a precautionary measure".

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide a further update as soon as we can," the statement said.

