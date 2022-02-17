Chilton baby death: Man and woman arrested
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a baby.
The child was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary at about 14:30 GMT on Wednesday from an address in Chilton, County Durham.
The baby died shortly after arrival at the hospital. Police initially said the cause of death was "unexplained".
The pair, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the death and have been released while inquiries continue, Durham police said.
Officers have not said what they were arrested on suspicion of.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.