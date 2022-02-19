BBC News

Probe into more dead crabs and lobsters along North East coast

By Adam Clarkson
Reporter, BBC Radio Tees

Published
Image source, Paul Grainger /PA Wire
Image caption,
Carcasses of thousands of crabs were found at beaches including Seaton Carew

The government is investigating after new reports of dead crabs and lobsters along the North East coast.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is to "undertake additional sampling" after fishermen reported further deaths.

Tens of thousands of the crustaceans first washed up on shores from Seaton Carew down to Whitby in October.

Defra previously said it had "completed a thorough investigation" which found a natural "algal bloom" was responsible.

Image source, Carl Clyne
Image caption,
Thousands of crabs and other marine animals washed up dead along the Teesside coast last year

That finding, which Whitby and Scarborough's Conservative MP and former fisheries minister Robert Goodwill said he was "inclined to believe, having seen the evidence", has been disputed by many fishermen, as well as a marine pollution expert.

Chemical pollution and dredging have been repeatedly ruled out by Defra as likely causes.

It said it had now received reports of "further dead or dying lobsters and crabs found in a small number of pots along the North East coast" and that it would be taking samples in the area to investigate.

Adrian Noble, a Whitby fisherman of more than 40 years, said he believed there was "not a chance in the world" the deaths were caused by a naturally-occurring algae, adding the industry has been "decimated".

"The way things are at the moment, we don't know if we can go on for much longer," he said.

"There's a few fishermen having to go to food banks now. I'm just surviving off my savings."

Image caption,
Adrian Noble fears fishermen will go bankrupt

Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham is calling for financial aid for fishermen across the region.

"Fishermen using food banks - that shouldn't be happening in 21st Century Britain," he said.

"I hope others will get behind the fight to get the compensation they need to keep their businesses afloat.

"I've had fishermen in touch with me and I think it's important that we work right across the Tees Valley where livelihoods are in danger."

Image caption,
Fishermen say their catches have been badly hit

Mr Cunningham said he believed the Environment Agency had "got it right", but continuous testing was vital in case it had "got it a little wrong".

"If it's natural, or unnatural, the government should be paying out to make sure fishermen aren't accessing food banks," he said.

