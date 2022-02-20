Stockton shopping centre demolition set for May start
An ageing shopping centre on Teesside is due to be demolished this year to make way for an "ambitious" riverside park.
Stockton Council purchased the Castlegate centre, along with the former Swallow Hotel, in 2019.
A five-acre stretch to replace the buildings is set to feature trees, performance areas and a land-bridge to the River Tees.
Pre-demolitions surveys are now under way with work set to start in May.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that a report prepared for next week's place select committee said remaining Castlegate tenants were "likely to be relocated shortly" but would not be affected by the first phase of the demolition.
The report stated: "[The] key challenge will be to ensure disruption from demolition is minimised and that the different phases of work are properly communicated to businesses and the public to ensure as little disruption as possible."
Plans for the development - which is hoped to be complete by 2025 - also feature council facilities at the southern end of the High Street, as well as office space and a new leisure centre.
Officials went on to say there would be an "opportunity for further engagement" once the detailed design for the waterfront park and new buildings were under way.
