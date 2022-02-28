Saltburn beach: Sewage works set up in car park to manage spill
A mini sewage treatment works has been set up in a car park to help tackle a spill on to a beach at Saltburn.
Workers for Redcar and Cleveland Council breached a sewerage pipe in Cat Nab Car Park on Wednesday prompting a closure of the nearby beach.
Northumbrian Water said the repair will continue "well into" this week.
A "bespoke" treatment works has been set up in the car park involving three storage tanks capable of holding up to 280,000 litres of wastewater.
A Northumbrian Water spokeswoman said the "mini treatment work" should help "minimise the impact on the environment" from the leak.
She said: "The bespoke treatment works setup, which has been built from scratch in the car park area, will see as much of the spill as possible pumped to three large storage tanks, before treating it and releasing it back to the environment."
She said the repair is a "complicated fix".
The council has closed the car park and put up a barrier and signage warning the public to stay away from that section of the beach.
The measures will be in place until the pipe is fixed and until then the council are asking residents and visitors to keep out of the water that runs from Skelton Beck to the sea at Saltburn.
