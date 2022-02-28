Katrice Lee: Father disappointed over PM meeting cancellation
The father of a girl who went missing in Germany 40 years ago says he will go on demanding answers despite a meeting with Boris Johnson being cancelled.
Katrice Lee vanished in November 1981 on her second birthday near a military base where her father was stationed.
Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, who believes she was abducted, had been due to meet the prime minister on Tuesday.
However this has now been cancelled due to the situation in Ukraine, which Mr Lee said he was "gutted" about.
Katrice had been with her mother Sharon, from Gosport, at a Naafi supermarket in Paderborn when she disappeared.
The Royal Military Police (RMP) has previously apologised for failings in its investigations, which included delays in interviewing key witnesses and not releasing a photofit of a suspect for 36 years.
The RMP's most recent investigation into the youngster's disappearance was scaled back last year - a move which Mr Lee described as "devastating".
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer had raised Mr Lee's case at Prime Minister's Questions in November before the 40th anniversary of Katrice's disappearance.
Mr Johnson described it as "an absolutely tragic case" and said he would agree with her request and meet Mr Lee "father to father".
Mr Lee had planned to use his meeting with Mr Johnson to press his request for an independent inquiry into his daughter's case.
After the meeting was cancelled, he said he was disappointed, but not surprised, as he had been due to meet Margaret Thatcher in 1982 and it did not happen because of the Falklands War.
"To be truthful, I am gutted because I had my expectations and I was gearing up for a meeting with the prime minister tomorrow," he said.
"It just means it is delayed but I feel certain I will have my day."
He added: "People will understand the fire I have in my belly, I will not give up, I will continue my fight until I get answers, and certainly get justice for Katrice's case.
"I have waited 40 years. I will get my day ... miracles do happen, mine just hasn't happened yet."
