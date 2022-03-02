Tomasz Dembler death: Pair admit man's manslaughter
Two men have admitted killing a father whose mutilated body was discovered buried in a shallow grave.
Polish national Tomasz Dembler's back and ribs were broken and his hands were cut off, Teesside Crown Court heard.
His murder trial was halted when Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, and Rafal Chmielewski, 37, admitted manslaughter.
Tomasz Reczycki, 37, Monika Solerska, 37, and Adam Czerwinski, 45, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by burying his body.
The jury was discharged and no further evidence will be offered on the charge of murder.
The trial has previously heard Polish national Mr Dembler, 39, had been "drinking to excess" and using and selling illegal drugs before he disappeared in March last year.
His remains were discovered near Middlesbrough's Flatts Lane Country Park beauty spot the following month.
Pawlowski, of Leven Street, Middlesbrough, and Chmielewski, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, will be sentenced on Friday.
The other three - Reczycki, of Ashfield Avenue, Middlesbrough, Solerska, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown and Czerwinski, of Edward Street, Middlesbrough - will also be sentenced then.
