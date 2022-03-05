Ukrainian doctor leads NHS trust appeal for war-torn homeland
A doctor, who left Ukraine when he was a child, is leading an NHS trust's fundraising campaign to send medical aid to his war-torn homeland.
Dr Vladyslav Vovk is helping to gather supplies for trauma victims, including bandages and chest drains which will be driven to the Polish border.
The 26-year old, who works at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, said he feared for his family in Ukraine.
Rather than feel "powerless" he said he wanted to help.
The campaign is part of a joint regional effort of NHS staff who have formed the group Medical Aid Ukraine North East.
'Shocked and horrified'
After a week of campaigning, Dr Vovk said staff and members of the public had gathered enough aid to fill a warehouse.
"I am shocked and horrified at what is going on in my country," he said.
"Hospitals are in need of supplies and equipment. Rather than feel totally powerless, I want to play my part to help.
"We are working hard to gather items and funding to help the country and its people."
He added: "I have a cousin who is a doctor and helping injured people, another cousin with a six-month-old baby who has had to flee from her home and a grandmother who is 90 and lives alone.
"Every penny people give to our cause will go towards those innocent people in such desperate need in my homeland."
NTH Solutions, the trust's subsidiary company, is helping lead the donation of supplies and equipment.
Deepak Dwarakanath, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust's medical director, said: "So many innocent people are needlessly and tragically losing their lives, while so many millions of others in neighbouring countries, including in Russia, are severely impacted by this ongoing crisis.
"As one of the largest employers in the region, with staff and members of our community directly affected, we feel duty-bound to do all we can to help."
