DJ Mark Page: Trial jury told to 'remember Jimmy Savile'
- Published
The jury at the trial of a former Radio 1 DJ accused of child sex offences was asked to remember Jimmy Savile when judging his good character.
Mark Page, 62, of Ingleby Barwick, faces five charges of arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
The prosecution said that being highly regarded and doing charity work did not mean he was incapable of the crimes.
The defence told Teesside Crown Court the Savile suggestion was not helpful and "should be ignored".
Mr Page, who was on Radio 1 in the 1980s and was a former stadium announcer at Middlesbrough FC, had his phone, tablet and a computer seized after Facebook monitors raised concerns.
He is accused of committing three offences via a webcam linking his home to the Philippines in 2016.
He is also accused of committing two offences in person after he travelled to the country, which he visited regularly for business after setting up a radio station for the armed forces..
The trial had previously heard he "used charity and business as a cover" to meet children.
Mr Page denies the charges and previously said he was a victim of online hacking.
'Underbelly of sexual depravity'
In her closing speech, prosecutor Jo Kidd, told the jury that being highly regarded by friends and family, and conducting charity work, did not mean the defendant was innocent.
She said: "Some of you may be old enough to remember Jim'll Fix It.
"You will remember watching It's A Knockout ... you will remember revelling in the size of Gary Glitter's shoes.
"They were people who were spoken highly of, even people who were knighted."
Ms Kidd continued: "I am not saying this on the basis that just because Mr Page was a Radio 1 DJ, that it makes him guilty of these offences.
"But it is worth noting, when one puts on a public face, when one carries out charity work, it does not mean the underbelly of their sexual depravity is not real."
Trevor Burke QC, defending, said the jury would not be helped by the reference to Savile.
"What on earth the prosecution feel they can achieve by inviting you, as a jury, to compare and contrast him with Jimmy Savile, I have not the first idea," he said.
"It should never have been suggested and you will ignore it, it doesn't help you at all."
The court was read a series of character references on behalf of Mr Page.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.