Next phase of £34m Middlesbrough station revamp scheme approved

The second phase of a £34m project to save Middlesbrough's railway station from more disrepair has been approved.

The scheme will see the main entrance at the gothic-style station moved and new office space created.

The Undercroft will be demolished and two new staircases will be built along with a pedestrian walkway.

The first phase of work, which saw the platform extended for the new LNER service to London, was completed in December 2021.

The £34m funding for the overall project is coming from the government, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Network Rail.

Transport consultancy firm Systra said it hoped to create a "more welcoming environment" and revive an under-used section.

A new entrance will be created at the centre of the station's ticket hall building.

Two open-plan offices will be built on either side of the central passageway.

The first direct Middlesbrough to London train route started in December. It is hoped the once-a-day service will become more regular.

A further phase will also see a new platform three built to the north of platform two to increase the number of trains the station can hold.

