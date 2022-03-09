Cleveland Police arrests 26 in 'county lines' drugs raids
Twenty-six people have been arrested as part of a 14-month police operation to disrupt "county lines" drugs gangs.
Cleveland Police said Operation Burford was one its largest investigations into organised crime in Stockton.
It targeted gangs exploiting vulnerable adults and children, some as young as 12, to move drugs across local authority areas.
Det Ch Supt John Bent said there was "no place for any type organised crime in Cleveland".
"County lines" crime involves children being groomed by gangs, offered friendship and money, and then threatened with violence if they do not deliver drugs to neighbouring towns and cities.
Det Ch Supt Bent said those exploited by the gangs were subjected to "horrendous" threats to themselves, family and friends.
In some cases drug dealers would move into a person's home "controlling their lives, making them do what they don't want to do", he said.
"Before they know it they're into that world [and] it's very difficult to get out of."
One mother, whose son had been groomed by a drugs gang, said he was frightened and cried in his sleep.
"He comes home, he's got bruises and burn marks," she said.
"He's turned from a loving, gorgeous boy to a stranger."
The woman said she tried to keep him in the house by locking the doors and windows.
Over three days from Monday, officers arrested 26 men and women on allegations including possessing or supplying Class A drugs.
Eight men have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and one with possession with intent to supply.
Suspected drugs valued at more than £120,000 were seized, along with drugs paraphernalia, cash and potential weapons, police said.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said more than 100 officers had been working on the "complex and challenging investigation" since December 2020.
They had "shown great tenacity to relentlessly pursue those individuals that are causing the most harm to our community", he said.
