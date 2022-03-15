Bishop Auckland: Jonathan Ruffer halts £50k-a-day regeneration funding
- Published
A philanthropist has said he has halted paying £50,000 a day to regenerate a town because of a row with a council.
Jonathan Ruffer, who bought Auckland Castle in Bishop Auckland in 2012, said he had pulled the plug on backing The Auckland Project (TAP) because of a dispute with Durham County Council.
The 70-year-old said the authority had failed to "collaborate" on the spending of £50m government Levelling Up money.
The council said it could not hand over control of public funds to Mr Rutter.
However, it added that it was keen on "collaborating" further with the multimillionaire former investment banker in the future.
Mr Ruffer, who has a reported £380m fortune, also funds Kynren, an open-air show in the town depicting 2,000 years of English history.
Born in London, but raised in Stokesley, near Middlesbrough, Mr Ruffer says he pours the equivalent of £50,000 a day into Bishop Auckland in a drive to improve the town.
"Until we can get into harmony we are going to withhold spending more money," he said.
"This a sign that is simply to say what you [the council] are doing is not proper behaviour and when you return to proper behaviour then no-one will be happier that I to switch the taps back on."
Mr Ruffer insisted his stance was not an idle threat and claimed that sometimes the best way to help a community was to "stop helping it".
Liberal Democrat leader of the county council Amanda Hopgood said: "We are disappointed to hear that Mr Ruffer is considering his future in County Durham.
"We know we have an exceptional opportunity for Bishop Auckland and we have achieved the scale of investment we have received so far together.
"The government's funding in our area is a reflection of a belief in Bishop Auckland and County Durham's potential.
"We cannot always comply with specific demands that are made in respect of public money.
"We understand that Mr Ruffer is requesting more direct control of central government funding that is allocated to the county council for investment in Bishop Auckland in consultation with communities.
"The funding that has been awarded is based on specific programmes that we are expected to deliver under the government's guidance and grant terms and the council, therefore, has a legal duty to be responsible for these funds.
"We remain keen to work with Mr Ruffer and his team, and hope that we can find a collaborative solution of working together for the benefit of our communities."
