Thornaby stabbing: Keegan Barnes guilty of killing Toni Bulter
A woman has been found guilty of fatally stabbing another woman in a Teesside town.
Keegan Barnes, 28, had denied killing Toni Butler at Barne's home in Vulcan Way in Thornaby on 10 June 2021.
Jurors at Teesside Crown Court cleared Barnes of the 25-year-old's murder but found her guilty of manslaughter.
Barnes was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date. After her death, Ms Butler's family said she was "one of a kind".
