Hartlepool: Man, 83, killed in bus crash is named
- Published
A pedestrian who died when he was hit by a bus in Hartlepool has been named.
Thomas Daley was walking on Catcote Road when he and another man were struck by the single-decker as it approached Dalkeith Road at about 08:15 GMT on Monday.
The 83-year-old from the town died at the scene, and the other man was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries, where he remains.
Cleveland Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
