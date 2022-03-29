Northumbrian Water completes 'complex' sewer pipe repairs
"Complex" work to replace a damaged sewer pipe which closed a section of a beach and a car park on Teesside for more than a month has come to an end.
The pipe was breached by third-party council contractors working in Cat Nab Car Park next to Skelton Beck - resulting in a spillage onto the beach.
Damage was then found to another pipe during excavation.
Northumbrian Water said the work was now complete and the site was being returned to the control of the council.
The utility firm had set up a mini treatment works at the site and that, and all other equipment, was in the process of being removed.
Richard Warneford, from Northumbrian Water, said: "This has been a long and complex repair but it is now complete.
"We would like to once again thank residents of, and visitors to, Saltburn for their understanding and support while we and our partners have carried out this work."
