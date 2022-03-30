Doctors' receptionists in Darlington demand end to abuse
Doctors' receptionists have sent an open letter to patients demanding an end to the abuse they receive.
A survey of about 80 staff at Darlington's 11 GP practices found 85% had suffered verbal abuse, with some subjected to physical abuse.
Staff said they were "shouted and sworn at" regularly, "have been spat at" and "threatened with being set on fire".
"We are often told 'if I die it will be your fault'," the letter, published in The Northern Echo, said.
"Yet somehow, amazingly, we still come back, every day, to try our best to help you."
The letter goes on to describe how some receptionists had been told they would have their "faces smashed in".
'Cry my eyes out'
Most general practices had to introduce new ways of treating patients during the Covid pandemic, with telephone and online consultations often replacing face-to-face appointments to minimise the risk of infection.
The survey was carried out by the Darlington Primary Care Network.
Receptionists said some patients had taken their frustration out on them, with one saying there were times when "it all builds up - I go home, get in the shower, and cry my eyes out".
The open letter urges members of the public to "please, be kind, and think before you shout at your GP receptionist - would you like someone to treat a member of your family like that?".