Stockton window glaziers and locksmiths may witness domestic violence cases
Locksmiths and glaziers should be added to a list of businesses that authorities work with to tackle domestic violence, a meeting has heard.
It comes as abuse referrals in Stockton have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The town's health and wellbeing board heard one locksmith had attended an "enormous amount" of domestic crime related callouts during lockdowns.
Officials are working with frontline shop staff, hairdressers and posties in a bid to greater understand the crime.
Banks also need to do more in identifying and supporting victims in the area, the board was told.
Domestic crime recorded across the borough between March 2020 and February 2021, and the following year, rose by 4.3% - with violent incidents increasing by 5.3%, data revealed.
'Smashed windows'
Louise Baldock, Parkfield and Oxbridge councillor, said she was "startled" by one locksmith's revelations.
"I always ask people how they've managed their businesses during the pandemic. I asked the locksmith and imagined he didn't have to do much with people not changing their tenancies, or businesses not operating," she said.
"But he said he had to deal with an enormous amount of domestic violence lock changes. I was really startled by that - that's from the horse's mouth."
The Labour member suggested glaziers and locksmiths could be added to a list of businesses in gauging abuse cases, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"I know there are other reasons why people's windows go through - in my ward that's often related to drug dealing," she added.
"But domestic violence quite often results in people having to have their windows replaced."
Stockton will update its five-year domestic abuse strategy before a relaunch in 2023.
