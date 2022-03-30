Middlesbrough crash: Cleveland Police referred to watchdog IOPC
- Published
A police operation in which a driver was killed has been referred to the watchdog, the force has said.
A 27-year-old man was driving a VW Passat when it was in a crash with a Mercedes C220 on Dixons Bank in Middlesbrough at about 23:40 BST on Tuesday.
Cleveland Police said it had attempted to stop a Mercedes "travelling at high speed" on Marton Road.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A force spokeswoman said the referral was mandatory "due to this police activity".
She said a 32-year-old man driving the Mercedes was in a critical condition at James Cook University Hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
"Family liaison officers are supporting those close to the man who died and our thoughts are with them," the spokeswoman said.
