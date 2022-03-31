Malik Ameer Abbas identified after fatal crash on Dixons Bank
A man who died in a crash when a Mercedes travelling at "high speed" collided with his car has been named.
Malik Ameer Abbas, 27, was killed in the collision on Dixons Bank, Middlesbrough, at 23:40 BST on Tuesday.
Cleveland Police said prior to the crash officers had identified a Mercedes travelling at high speed in Marton Road which they tried to stop.
The 32-year-old driver of that car was taken to James Cook Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
