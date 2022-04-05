Rapist jailed for attacking man in Teesside nature reserve
A rapist who attacked another man in a nature reserve has been jailed.
Michael Tewelde, 37, raped the man who had been out for a walk in Maze Park beside the River Tees near Middlesbrough in April 2021.
Cleveland Police described it as a "distressing case" but praised the "bravery" of the victim.
Tewelde, of Leeds Street, Stockton, was jailed for eight years with two years extended licence at Teesside Crown Court after being found guilty of rape.
Temporary Det Insp Iain Pearson said: "This was a distressing case where a male victim was raped while walking in a public place.
"I'd like to pay tribute to the victim for his bravery in reporting what had happened - and to thank all those who supported him throughout.
"I hope anyone else who has suffered any sexual assault has the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that they will be listened to and their report will be investigated thoroughly, professionally and sensitively."
