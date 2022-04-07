Cleveland PC resumes role after being cleared of misconduct
A Cleveland police officer will keep his job after being cleared of misconduct.
PC Russell Beckett was accused of hiding and disposing of his mobile phone which should have been surrendered to investigators.
It followed a domestic incident at his Teesside home in October 2019. PC Beckett was arrested following the incident but later released.
A hearing in Thornaby ruled the case against him was not proven.
The hearing had previously heard PC Beckett had been suffering from stress before the event due to his marital situation.
The panel chair will publish a full determination in the next few days.
