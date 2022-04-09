James Cook Hospital's new cardiothoracic unit to focus on research
Two charities have raised £650,000 to invest in heart research on Teesside.
Our Hospitals Charity and South Cleveland Heart Fund raised the money for a new cardiothoracic facility at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.
Enoch Akowuah, consultant cardio surgeon, said the new centre would focus on improving treatment for heart attacks.
He also said it aimed to create better exercise programmes for patients with heart problems.
Mr Akowuah, who works for South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "One of the things we learned from Covid was that research has an immediate impact on patient care.
"Hospitals that do research also have the best outcomes."
Dr Adrian Davies, chairman of South Cleveland Heart Fund, said: "We have waited so long for this - a real feather in the cap for our heart unit, which will enhance patient care on a local and global basis.
"It will also attract top-class people to our unit."
