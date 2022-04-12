Easton Hills: Crews tackle large moorland fire at beauty spot
Fire crews have tackled a large moorland blaze at a beauty spot, one of several to be reported there in recent weeks.
Flames could be seen coming from Easton Hills, East Cleveland, just after 18:30 BST.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said an area of about 3,000 sq m of scrubland was affected.
Three teams from Coulby Newham and Grangetown tackled the blaze and the fire was put out at about 20:20 BST.
What happened to the task force that was set up to tackle asb on eston hills? I think it's time to meet and discuss! @ClevelandFB @EngagePolice @RedcarCleveland @Cleveland_PCC @clevelandrural @JacobYoungMP— Friends Of Eston Hills (@FriendsofEH) April 11, 2022
Thank you once again @ClevelandFB pic.twitter.com/ZFJIo4OjEz
Firefighters said they left the area "due to darkness", with one section of fire left to burn overnight.
The area has a history of deliberately-started fires, although it has not been revealed what caused Monday evening's fire.
