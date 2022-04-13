Cleveland Police: New chief constable relishing 'tough job'
- Published
The new boss of Cleveland Police - the seventh in less than a decade - has said he relishes "a tough job".
Chief Constable Mark Webster also wants to get the troubled force out of special measures "quickly."
The former deputy chief constable of Cumbria Constabulary got the job after a lengthy recruitment process to replace Richard Lewis in 2021.
He said his leadership would be clear, getting phones answered quickly and responding to reports of crime.
"I've met some deeply impressive people. I think certainly that what is written about the force and the quality of the staff, there's a mismatch if you like," Mr Webster said.
"I'm not saying that any of this is wrong, but those staff can clearly get us to a much better place."
'Thought very carefully'
Cleveland Police was placed in special measures in 2019 and was the first force in England or Wales to be rated as failing in all areas.
A subsequent report in 2021 found improvements in the protection of vulnerable people but concluded that work was still needed in cases involving children and domestic abuse.
"I actually think I can make a really difference coming to this force and I like a tough job," Mr Webster said.
"I understand about the past history of the force and I thought very carefully about it before I applied.
"It's a challenging environment and I want to instil pride back in the force and make sure we are as good as we can possibly be protecting the public.
"I would like to get us out of special measures as quickly as possible so people have confidence in us."
Former chief constable Mr Lewis quit after just two years at the helm to take over Dyfed-Powys Police.
