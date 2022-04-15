Seaton Carew warden sought to protect little terns colony
A warden is being sought to help protect a rare colony of seabirds in Hartlepool.
One of Britain's rarest sea birds, the little tern has taken a liking to the beach at Seaton Carew in recent years.
In summer 2020, about 90 of the birds returned after taking up residency on a stretch of the beach in 2019.
Durham Wildlife Trust is looking for a little tern warden to monitor the colonies off the north Tees coast between May and July.
The role incudes maintaining protective fencing at the site, liaising with the general public and monitoring little tern activity and nest success.
Little terns winter in West Africa and migrate to nest in the UK from May to August.
They lay their well-camouflaged eggs in shallow scrapes on the beach.
