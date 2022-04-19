Four injured as car leaves road and goes on to Saltburn beach
- Published
Two women have been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after they were injured by a car which went on to a beach.
Cleveland Police was called to reports that a blue Audi had left the road near the pier at Saltburn, Teesside, at 20:17 BST on Monday.
Two other people suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.
The driver, who is in his seventies, has been arrested.
Part of the town's seafront was cordoned off on Monday night while officers conducted investigations.
Cleveland Police has issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.