Middlesbrough Linthorpe Road cycle lane works divide businesses
New cycles lanes will encourage people "to get fit" and make "the town greener", the Mayor of Middlesbrough has said.
Work is under way to create two cycle lanes along Linthorpe Road between Ayresome Street and Devonshire Road and Cumberland Road.
Andy Preston told BBC Radio Tees the work will reduce the number of cars and make the area safer.
But some businesses say the removal of on-street parking is damaging.
Akiv Islam, who runs Pakeeza Tees grocery store, said: "Customers have started to complain and takings are down, so as a business owner I would say it's a bad idea which has affected me because of a lack of parking."
The work will continue for the next few months with the cycle lanes completed by September.
Safer environment
Mr Preston said the cycle lanes, along with a speed reduction for motorists from 30mph to 20mph, would benefit businesses in the long run.
"We're not taking all the parking spaces away, there is additional parking behind the shops, such as the car park on Binks Street, and what we want to do is change the way that part of Middlesbrough works, to get more people travelling in and out of Linthorpe Village on bikes and on foot and make it a safer environment, providing more customers for the businesses," he said.
Sue, who works at McMahons Greengrocers, is supportive of the changes.
She said: "I think it's a good idea as it will narrow what is a very busy road and make it much safer for elderly people in Linthorpe Village, so I think it's really good for the area."
Middlesbrough Council said it would look to expand cycle lanes across the town if the scheme is successful.
