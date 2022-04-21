Middlesbrough library grant to tackle digital exclusion
Digital exclusion in Middlesbrough will be tackled thanks to a £270,000 grant, a library head said.
The funding for the Grade II-listed central library will be used for computers and printing facilities and create a "21st Century service".
It will also pay for laptops and tablets to be loaned out and improve the self-service provision.
The library is one of 25 in England to receive funding from the £5m Libraries Investment Fund.
The grant includes £30,000 of match funding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
David Harrington, library service project manager, said: "This fantastic grant will not only enable us to combat digital exclusion, but it will also develop a 21st century service for the people of Middlesbrough by improving access to digital services in a modern setting whilst extending the range of digital learning opportunities to everyone."
Middlesbrough's Central Library officially opened on May 5 1912 following a donation by Dr. Andrew Carnegie. The land for the building was offered by Sir Hugh Bell and Alderman Hinton JP.
Originally, there were separate boys' and girls' sections, a ladies' reading room with a separate entrance, and the law patent and reference libraries were on the first floor
