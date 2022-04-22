Four men jailed for terrifying Guisborough attack on family
- Published
Four men who attacked a family's home and car have been jailed.
Cleveland Police said the gang "practically destroyed" a house and car in Guisborough in March 2021 and "terrorised" the family.
Craig Nash, 28, Simon Nash, 29, Liam Nash, 30 and Paul Jeffels, 39, were each jailed for at least two years at Teesside Crown Court.
Their offences included affray and causing criminal damage. Each was also given a 10-year restraining order.
Police said the men targeted a family on Helmsley Drive with a "number of victims intimidated and threatened".
Det Con James Bartoli said: "This was a case where a family was trapped in their home and terrorised by four attackers.
"Their home and their vehicle were practically destroyed by these men in a frenzied attack involving weapons.
"We welcome today's sentence and hope that these men's imprisonment today serves as a warning to those who would seek to bully and intimidate others in their community that this type of activity will not go unpunished."
He said the victims were "traumatised" by the attack and he hoped the sentencing could "bring some closure and a semblance of calm to the community".
Jeffels of Mulgrave Court, Guisborough, was jailed for 32 months after admitting affray, having a bladed article, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two charges of damaging property.
Craig Nash of Borrowby Court, Guisborough was jailed for 27 months after being found guilty of affray, having a bladed article and damaging property.
Simon Nash of Borrowby Court, Guisborough, and Liam Nash of The Hawthorns, Great Ayton, were both jailed for two years after being found guilty of affray and damaging property.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.