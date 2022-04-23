Arrests after police chase crash on A19 near Middlesbrough
Four men have been arrested after an Audi was driven the wrong way down a slip road and crashed into another car as it was pursued by police.
The A19 southbound near Middlesbrough was closed following the crash, which happened at about 00:30 BST.
The driver of a Peugeot struck by the Audi was taken to hospital for treatment.
The 31-year-old Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving.
Three other men, aged 37, 34, and 22, who were passengers in the car were also arrested in connection with the incident.
A 39-year-old man, who was also a passenger in the Audi, was taken to hospital with leg injuries.
Cleveland Police said it would refer the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the collision happened after a police pursuit.
