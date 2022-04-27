Plans for two plants to tackle Teesside carbon dioxide emissions
Plans for two plants to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions over Teesside have been unveiled.
Recycling company Suez aims to capture 98% of the carbon emissions from its energy from waste facilities at Haverton Hill.
The new sites would be created on the disused railway site at its existing plant.
It is part of Net Zero Teesside which aim to decarbonise business operations through carbon capture and storage.
Suez handles 9.9 million tonnes of domestic, commercial and industrial waste every year. It has submitted a document to Stockton Council
It sets out how the carbon capture plants would see the gas pass through a scrubbing system to cool it and remove the carbon dioxide using a solvent.
This solvent would then be heated to release the CO2 which is discharged into a pipeline to be stored in the Endurance aquifer - an underground store in the North Sea 90 miles (145km) from Teesside.
Net Zero Teesside aims to capture 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, which is about the same emissions as three million homes.
There are hopes the project could create 5,500 direct jobs during its construction and add £450m to the economy each year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
