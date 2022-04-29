A19 Tees Viaduct to close over Bank Holiday for repairs
The southbound slip road on the A19 Tees Viaduct is to close over the Bank Holiday weekend to replace the bridge joints.
The Tees Flyover will be closed on the viaduct between 21:00 GMT on Friday until 06:00 GMT on Monday.
National Highways said the southbound closure and diversion routes would be clearly signposted.
The same repair work on the northbound slip road has taken place over the past three weekends and is now complete.
The joints allow the bridge to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic.
National Highways department representative, Ben Dobson, said: "The joints have lasted for a very long time. However, the time has now come for them to be replaced.
"Once the work has finished, the joints shouldn't need replacing again for at least 25 years.
"We have looked at different ways of planning this work and decided that weekend closures were the best option as this will significantly shorten disruption."
Drivers on the A19 southbound carriageway wishing to travel east on the A66 will need to follow the A19 southbound to A19/A1130 Mandale Interchange, National Highways added.
