Middlesbrough care home fire: Residents discharged from hospital

Google
North East Ambulance Service said staff assessed 30 patients and six were taken to hospital

Six elderly people taken to hospital after a fire at a care home have been discharged.

The residents were treated for smoke inhalation following the blaze at Victoria House Care Centre on Park Road in Middlesbrough on Friday.

A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released under investigation by Cleveland Police.

Eight fire engines and 13 ambulances were called out to the scene.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said some residents were taken to another home nearby.

A spokesperson said several rooms had been damaged and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics