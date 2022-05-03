Middlesbrough trauma patients get practical advice at hospital
Trauma patients are being offered practical help to deal with their new situations while they are still in hospital.
The case worker at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital provided by charity Day One Trauma Support will offer emotional and financial support.
Biker Mark McCourt, from South Shields, was hit by a car a year ago, leaving him with life-changing injuries.
His healthcare was "excellent" he said but it was hard getting other help.
Mr McCourt was treated at James Cook Hospital for four weeks after he was thrown from his bike near Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham, when a car pulled out of a junction, sending him over the bonnet and he was then run over.
He was left with a shattered pelvis and broken leg, knee, ribs and vertebrate and he is still receiving treatment for his damaged bladder and help with walking.
He said he would also be working with Day One Trauma Support to help other people come to terms with their serious injuries.
He said he was also dealing with the ongoing psychological impact caused by his injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder, flashbacks, and missing out on a "dream job", which he was due to start two days after the crash.
Mr McCourt said: "Sometimes people don't know where to go, they might need peer support and talking to people who've been through what I've been through.
"When you need crutches or wheelchairs or a walking frame, all these things take time and the charity can help, they might need legal support or help with benefits and welfare advice, so I just want to share my experience and give something back to help others."
Andrew Gray, consultant trauma surgeon at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "These life-changing injuries affect the many physical, but also the psychological, financial and emotional, aspects of patients' lives and that of their families.
"This can impact patients long after their injuries have 'healed'."
Mr McCourt, a former marine engineer who spent most of his life working on oil tankers, was about to start a new job as an ROV pilot - operating a submersible craft - two days after the crash.
However, he has since been told he would not be able to work at sea again due to his injuries and the risk of bleeding.
Mr McCourt added: "Although what happened to me was horrendous, I was lucky to have the support of my family around me to get me through it.
"I had excellent care from the hospital staff, but when a major physical trauma happens to you, there are so many questions that go through your head and you don't know where to turn and I can't wait to give back and use my experience to help others across the North East."
