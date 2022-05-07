Vandals trash popular bird-feeding spot in Billingham
Vandals have trashed a park's bird feeding area which served as a popular wildlife watching spot for families.
Amateur photographer James Robinson, 31, discovered a feeding table, logs and information sign had been smashed at Billingham Beck Country Park on Tuesday.
He has appealed for donations of replacement bird tables and feeders.
Stockton Borough Council has asked that anyone with information about the vandalism contacts Cleveland Police.
Mr Robinson said: "It's really sad at this time of year, when birds are nesting and need feeding.
"It's one of my favourite places to come and the feeding area was wonderful. I'm absolutely devastated and angry to see it like this.
"The saddest thing is the time and effort people have put in to come here and put bird feeders down, we shouldn't expect for them to be smashed up."
My local bird feeding area has been vandalised and smashed up. I’m so upset. Why go out of your way to smash up and ruin a place that brings so much enjoyment?! If anyone local is willing to help, we can try and get it sorted asap hopefully. @teesbirds1 pic.twitter.com/FnkjJRAZLi— JamsJungle 🪴🪓 (@JamzJungle) May 3, 2022
Mr Robinson said he found bottles on the ground nearby the ransacked feeding station.
"My love of nature was sparked by my grandad when I was a kid. Now I'm older I enjoy nature walks with my family and I take photographs of our beautiful world, this is a lovely place and you don't want to see damage and vandalism."
Stockton Borough Council said it was unaware of the damage and appealed for anyone who has information about the vandalism to contact Cleveland Police.
Mr Robinson hopes replacements can be set up in a more secluded part of the park in time for fledglings leaving nests.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: "We would be very happy to discuss Mr Robinson's suggestions about using the donated bird feeders to set up a new feeding area, and one of our officers will be contacting him about this."
