Two convicted of causing cyclist's death by dangerous driving

Family photograph
Graham Pattison died in a crash in July 2020

Two motorists have been convicted of causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving.

Dad-of-two Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, died after being hit on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield in July 2020.

He was described by his family as a "dearly loved husband, father and son".

Paige Robinson, 24, of Geranium Close, Billingham, and David Ferry, 47, of Granville Terrace, Redcar, were found guilty at Teesside Crown Court .

Both were released on bail and will be sentenced on 1 June.

They have been warned they will face prison sentences.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics