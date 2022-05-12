Attacker who stabbed mum in Stockton in front of child jailed
A man who repeatedly stabbed a woman in front of her young child has been jailed.
Chris Blakemore subjected his victim to a "horrific, sustained attack", after forcing his way into her Stockton home in October 2019.
He had denied attempted murder, claiming he was acting in self defence, but was convicted following at trial at Teesside Crown Court in December.
The 33-year-old, from Middlesbrough, has now been sentenced to 24 years.
The court was told the attack only ended after the woman managed to lock herself and her child in a room and ring 999.
'Terror they felt'
She was taken to hospital for treatment for dozens of stab injuries.
Ch Insp Deb Fenny, of Cleveland Police, said: "This was a horrific, sustained attack on a woman in her own home and in front of her young child.
"I can only imagine the terror they must have felt and the impact this traumatic incident has had on them both.
"I hope that today's sentence will bring at least a degree of closure for them."
