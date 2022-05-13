Billingham Lamborghini driver banned for driving at 112mph
- Published
A man caught going at 112mph - twice the speed limit - in a Lamborghini has been banned from driving.
Paul Griffiths was clocked doing the speed in a 50mph zone on the A689 near Billingham on 14 August last year.
The 41-year-old, of Rochester Road, Billingham, was caught by a Cleveland Police mobile speed camera unit.
Appearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court, Griffiths admitting speeding and was fined £600 and banned from driving for six months.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £60 surcharge.
Police said that there had been 45 serious crashes and two fatal collisions in the past two years on the stretch of road where Griffiths was filmed.
'Extremely dangerous'
Roads policing inspector Jamie Bell said: "We often see the aftermath that can be caused by excess speed, where people have needlessly lost their lives and families have been left completely devastated.
"Travelling at more than double the speed limit at 112mph is extremely dangerous and leaves very little time to stop should there be an unexpected hazard, despite this particular vehicle having a high-performance braking system.
"This happened on the same road where a man and woman sadly lost their lives in two separate collisions and there were another 45 collisions resulting in people being injured over the last two years.
"Our message is simple, speeding is extremely dangerous, so please stick to the speed limits put in place for everyone's safety."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.