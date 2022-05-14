Stockton nuisance tenants banned from homes
Two homes at the centre of suspected drug dealing and constant anti-social behaviour have been boarded up.
Tenants are banned by closure orders from entering the properties in Headlam Court, in Tilery, Stockton-on-Tees.
Anyone trying to get inside in the next three months faces prosecution.
Stockton Borough Council cabinet member for community safety Steve Nelson said the activity in and around the homes had "made the lives of people living nearby a misery".
There had been reports of intimidating behaviour, urinating in the street, and men trying to cut through the door of one of the homes with a chainsaw, the council said.
Other complaints included motorbikes coming and going, fighting in the street, a paintball gun being fired at other homes, and a smoke bomb and flare being let off.
'Bring some peace'
Mr Nelson said "intimidation and this kind of behaviour" would not be tolerated.
"People have an absolute right to live their lives free of any such fear," he said.
"I hope these closure orders will bring some peace to the neighbourhood."
Insp Matt Reeves, from Cleveland Police's neighbourhood team in the borough, said the closure orders were possible because it had evidence of suspected crime and anti-social behaviour linked to the properties.
He urged residents to report crime to allow officers to gather information which allowed them to "take action against those responsible".
A closure order can prohibit access to all or part of a property, at all times and by all people or for specified times and people.
It lasts for three months unless an extension is granted.
