Darlington attack: Man arrested over suspected murder attempt

Police said it happened in the early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured.

They were taken to hospital after a disturbance on Killinghall Street, Darlington in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One man has since been discharged and the second is in a stable condition, Durham Police said.

The force said it believed the incident to be isolated with no risk to the wider public.

