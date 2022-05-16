Ex-councillor David Smith jailed over child sex abuse
- Published
An ex-councillor convicted of child sex abuse has been jailed for 12 years.
David Smith, of Middlesbrough, was found guilty following a trial at Teesside Crown Court last month of 11 charges of inciting or engaging in sexual activity with a child.
The offences dated back more than a decade.
Smith, 33, represented the Coulby Newham ward but resigned from the Conservative Party and council following his arrest.
In June 2019 Smith - who had been elected the month before - apologised for comments he made to the Middlesbrough FC fan page Fly Me To The Moon in which he referred to people on benefits as "rotten pond life families that should be sterilised and washed".
