Woman fined while at Guisborough breast cancer screening
A woman has received a £160 demand from a debt recovery agency after parking in a GP surgery while attending a breast cancer screening.
Pamela Hudson, from Great Ayton, said she was not aware restrictions were in place at Guisborough's Garth Surgery.
She fears her experience might put off other women attending screening dates.
Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said the car park was for staff only, with patient parking in front of the building.
Mrs Hudson said the demand for money was a complete surprise.
She said: "£160 is a lot of money for some people to find and I do know a lot of people who've been to this surgery in Guisborough and said this, as someone who knows a few people who've got breast cancer, screening is something I want to do as often as I need too, but I do think this could put people off."
Although there are notices in the car park, Mrs Hudson said she had not noticed them when she parked up to attend her appointment at a mobile screening unit.
About 20 other women have also reported receiving a final demand for £160 after attending a mammogram appointment.
On Facebook one woman said: "As the mammogram unit was parked there so [we] assumed that's where we were able to park. As you'll see from the number of comments a lot of people were caught out."
Another posted: "Its the last thing people need at a very stressful time."
A spokesperson for NHS Tees Valley CCG said: "We understand that some patients attending the mobile breast screening service, while it was based in the staff car park behind the Garth Surgery, have received penalty notices from G24, the company responsible for running the car park.
"There are signs in the car park which state that it is for the use of staff only with patient parking available at the front of the building.
"We believe these penalty notices have been rescinded and the unit is not at the Garth Surgery at this time."
When asked by the BBC if fines had been cancelled, Trace Debt Recovery, which sent out the £160 demand letters, refused to comment.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the breast screening service, says it has placed a sign on the mobile unit and added advice to invitation packs which are sent out to women, advising them that local parking restrictions could apply when attending screenings.
