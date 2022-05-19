Concerns over state of River Tees bank in Yarm
- Published
People living near a stretch of riverbank said they are concerned about its "dangerous" state.
The Friends of True Lovers Walk said they were "really worried" about parts of the bank along the River Tees in Yarm.
They called for structural engineering to prevent the bank slipping further.
Stockton Council is fixing roots and tree stumps but said the landowner was responsible for banks. Other agencies are looking at shoring up the land.
Resident Carole Jones said: "We've been removing weeds and the amount which just falls into the river is just really worrying."
"It's really serious - it's not a quick fix. It needs structural engineering," she added.
Councillor Peter Monck, from Yarm Town Council, said here had been complaints about the riverside walk near flats on Atlas Wynd.
He said: "The land is slipping away quite badly on that edge and it's becoming quite dangerous."
Atlas Wynd agency officials said concerns should be passed on to Stockton Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Stockton Council's cabinet member for the environment, Councillor Mike Smith said: "Following a meeting with representatives of Yarm Town Council and local ward councillors, we have agreed to make some improvements to this path (and) these maintenance works are due to start soon.
"The maintenance of the river banks is the responsibility of the landowner."
After the meeting, Environment Agency officials said the True Lovers Walk path is the responsibility of Stockton Council as a public right of way.
When it came to boulders and rock-filled cages, it had not committed the finances yet as it was still drawing up proposals to meet its funding rules.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.