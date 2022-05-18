Scott Fletcher: Mum of missing man pleads to end misery
- Published
The mother of a man who went missing in 2011 has begged for information about his disappearance.
Scott Fletcher was last seen 11 years ago near a Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, Durham.
Although police believe the then 27-year-old, from Hartlepool, was murdered a short time afterwards, his body has never been found.
Julie Fletcher said his father John died in February without knowing what happened to his son.
"I do think after 11 years and all this pain and the suffering Scott's gone through and his dad and the rest of the family, it's time to call it a day, we need information," she said.
"I only want his body back so he can rest in peace with his dad where he should be."
Officers from Cleveland Police and Ms Fletcher made a national appeal on Crimewatch in September 2021 for any information on her son's disappearance.
Ms Fletcher said she was convinced someone knew what happened.
She added: "When Scott's dad was mobile we'd go out regularly in the car and look for Scott, we would spend hours and hours trampling over land and somebody who knows something could end all this misery for our family.
"Scott's dad recently died without any answers and that is so upsetting to us. The pain and agony that we suffer daily is indescribable."
Crimestoppers continue to offer a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr Fletcher's murder.
Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but they were later released.
