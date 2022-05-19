Boy, 12, robbed of sweets at knifepoint in Middlesbrough
A 12-year-old boy was robbed of his sweets at knifepoint, police have said.
The boy was approached by a "possible" youth wearing a face covering in woods near Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough just after 14:40 GMT on Tuesday, Cleveland Police said.
A spokesman said the boy was threatened with a knife and the robber then made off with the boy's sweets.
The victim was "left shaken" but uninjured, the force said. Officers are appealing for more information.
The suspect is described as a male, possibly a juvenile, of average build, about 5ft 8in (1.73m) tall and wearing a black tracksuit with his face covered.
