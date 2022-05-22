Consultation on plan to ban barbecues and alcohol at Teesdale beauty spot
A ban on drinking alcohol and having barbecues at a Teesdale beauty spot is being considered to tackle antisocial behaviour and littering.
Durham County Council is seeking views on enforcing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in Low Force, High Force and Gibson's Cave.
The order would give council officers and police the power to hand out fixed penalty notices to offenders.
If the plan gets approval the new protection order will come into force in July.
The council also wants to ban the lighting of fires and overnight camping in the area near Holwick, which is part of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Mark Wilkes, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said: "Our county is blessed with some fantastic and dramatic landscapes and breath-taking views, which we want to remain safe and welcoming to visitors.
"During the period of Covid restrictions over the past two years, cases of rural anti-social behaviour have risen across the country.
"The introduction of a PSPO will help to tackle the irresponsible behaviour of a selfish minority which spoils the area for others."
