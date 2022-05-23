Watchdog drops Cleveland police commissioner sex assault case
An investigation into a serious sexual assault allegation against Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has been dropped, the police watchdog said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had written to Steve Turner to tell him of the end of the inquiry.
Mr Turner welcomed the news saying the allegations were part of a "politically motivated witch hunt" against him.
The sexual offence allegation was referred to the IOPC in November 2021.
Steve Noonan, the IOPC's director of major investigations, said: "We are satisfied all reasonable efforts to progress this investigation have been made and that no further lines of inquiry remain open at this time.
"Any serious allegation of this nature requires careful investigation, and it was important that there was independent oversight in this case."
The IOPC carried out an investigation into allegations of a serious non-recent sexual offence.
Avon and Somerset Police carried out the investigation for the IOPC after it said evidence "met the threshold for an investigation to be necessary".
'Traumatic time'
Mr Turner was not arrested and there was no requirement for him to be interviewed.
Writing on Facebook Steve Turner said: "Whilst I feel vindicated in this result, I am horrified that we have a system that allows the press and social media to publish allegations from a third party source which have led to the most traumatic time myself and my family have ever had to endure.
"I have stated from day one that these stories and allegations have been used to orchestrate a politically motivated witch hunt against me."
We have been made aware that the @policeconduct-managed investigation into a third party allegation against PCC Steve Turner has been discontinued.— Office of the PCC for Cleveland (@Cleveland_PCC) May 23, 2022
Read the response from Chief Executive Lisa Oldroyd: https://t.co/NZMZSM1P0N pic.twitter.com/E6s3vzvelf
Chief executive of the Office of the Cleveland PCC, Lisa Oldroyd, said: "I would like to thank the commissioner's team for their continued professionalism and commitment during this difficult period.
"The PCC's vision has always been clear - that Cleveland residents should have an efficient and effective police force to protect vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice. To that end, we will continue to work alongside Steve to deliver his three-year police and crime plan to make Cleveland a safer place and put the pride back into Cleveland Police."
Mr Turner added his priority was to deliver "an efficient and effective police force for the public of Cleveland" and thanked his family and team for their support during the investigation.