Redcar boot sale probe: Two released after girl apparently led away
Two people arrested after a two-year-old girl was apparently seen being led away at a car boot sale have been released while inquiries continue.
The child's mother said her daughter had been next to a family member at Redcar Racecourse on Sunday when she was approached by two females.
She claimed they tried to walk off with the child and when challenged they let her go before being detained.
A woman, 21, and a girl aged under 18, were taken into custody.
They were interviewed and released under investigation while "a small number of remaining lines of inquiry are carried out", Cleveland Police said.
No further details - including what they have been arrested on suspicion of - have been released.
The force said it has not received any recent reports of "linked or similar incidents" and that "no males have or will be spoken to" in relation to what happened.
Witnesses who were at the event in Thrush Road or who saw the two females before 14:15 BST have been asked to contact police.
