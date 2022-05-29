Hartlepool: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following reports of an altercation.
Cleveland Police said they were called to the junction of York Road and Gainford Street in Hartlepool at about 14:10 BST on Friday.
A 59-year-old man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, a force spokeswoman said.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage of an altercation involving the occupants of two vehicles.
The man, in his 40s, has been bailed while the woman - also in her 40s - has been released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.
The family of the deceased man are "being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time", she added.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of an altercation involving the occupants of a black Vauxhall Mokka and silver Hyundai Ioniq.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.